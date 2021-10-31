ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$48.50 at BMO Capital Markets

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$48.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s current price.

ACO.X has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ATCO in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ATCO to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.69.

TSE:ACO.X opened at C$42.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$35.68 and a 52 week high of C$46.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$41.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.94. The firm has a market cap of C$4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.46.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,280,436 shares in the company, valued at C$1,130,058,748.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

