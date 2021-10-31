Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 727,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,081 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Athene worth $49,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Athene by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,422,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,903 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.84.

ATH stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $91.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

