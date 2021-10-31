Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.22 Million

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CURRENCY:ATM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last week, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a market cap of $25.22 million and $5.75 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $12.08 or 0.00019947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00048426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.95 or 0.00227704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00096492 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Coin Profile

ATM is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,980 coins. The official website for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev

According to CryptoCompare, “ATMChain aims to create a digital media platform leveraging the blockchain technology to provide more accurate, transparent and affordable digital media data to media clients. In order to achieve it, ATMChain will support big data analysis (to generate precise user reports, service data models,etc) and artificial intelligence (to enhance advertising accuracy) through gradually improved and enriched data collection at media screen ports, and expands the media screen and interactive experience scene. ATMChain token (ATM) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit network members in several ways. From a user's prospective, it will work as a reward method taking into account the advertisements views. On the other hand, to the media clients it will allow the purchase of advertising. “

