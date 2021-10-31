Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Now Covered by B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Augmedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGX opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.06. Augmedix has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

