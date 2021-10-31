Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has $32.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.86.

AUPH stock opened at $33.08 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 0.37.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $3,867,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,997,700. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

