Aurox Hits Market Cap of $81.65 Million (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last seven days, Aurox has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. Aurox has a market cap of $81.65 million and $470,268.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurox coin can now be purchased for approximately $156.44 or 0.00254660 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aurox alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00049125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.54 or 0.00222275 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00096924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aurox Profile

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.