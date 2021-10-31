Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the September 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,711. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

