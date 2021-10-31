Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to announce earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.49). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ AVDL traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. 731,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,533. The company has a market cap of $569.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.17. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 70,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 152,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.