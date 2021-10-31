Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on AVASF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS:AVASF opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35. Avast has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

