Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Update

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,500 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the September 30th total of 546,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average of $34.71. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 5.5% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at $923,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.