Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to report $96.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.60 million and the highest is $97.19 million. Avid Technology reported sales of $90.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $392.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $391.80 million to $393.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $429.10 million, with estimates ranging from $423.30 million to $432.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million.

Several analysts recently commented on AVID shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $162,415.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 678,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,888,332.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $200,751 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 530.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 56,684 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 93,474 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVID traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.64. 224,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,508. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92.

Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

