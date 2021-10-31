Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.02.

Shares of AVNT traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,069. Avient has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $56.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avient will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avient has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.44.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

