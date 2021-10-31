AXIS Token Price Tops $0.0288 on Major Exchanges (AXIS)

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 31st. One AXIS Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. AXIS Token has a total market cap of $9.29 million and approximately $93,570.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00048018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.35 or 0.00225707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00095581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AXIS Token Coin Profile

AXIS Token (AXIS) is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 323,223,204 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

