B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $64.99, but opened at $69.00. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $68.42, with a volume of 1,612 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 176,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $70,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $907,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,417 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,372.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 204,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,671. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

