B2Gold (BTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect B2Gold to post earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$457.62 million.

BTO stock opened at C$5.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.35. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$9.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.57.

In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,654,445.72. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at C$1,946,031.62. Insiders have sold 135,082 shares of company stock worth $654,333 over the last ninety days.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

