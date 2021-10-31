Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 7,858.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 13.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Newport Asia LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 140.9% during the second quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,438,000 after acquiring an additional 98,800 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Baidu by 3.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 68,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $4,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $162.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.00. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.47 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.38.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

