Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 109.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $27.66.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $355,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $212,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,846,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,968,784 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Baker Hughes stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Baker Hughes worth $72,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.