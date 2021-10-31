Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.
Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 109.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $27.66.
Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Baker Hughes stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Baker Hughes worth $72,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
