Banano (BAN) Trading 268% Higher Over Last Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $44.36 million and $2.26 million worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Banano has traded up 268% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00070251 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00049205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,009 coins and its circulating supply is 1,333,913,754 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

