Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 85.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter worth $5,997,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 27.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 364.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 210,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter worth $250,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BANC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $20.33 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Banc of California’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

