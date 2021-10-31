Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has decreased its dividend by 26.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a payout ratio of 65.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.35. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 36.81%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.