Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.40 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAN. Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €3.70 ($4.35) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €4.15 ($4.88) to €4.20 ($4.94) in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.85 ($4.53) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €3.78 ($4.44).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

