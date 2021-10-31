Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 24.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

BSAC opened at $17.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.82. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,424 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $21,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSAC shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.