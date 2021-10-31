Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,152,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,667 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $698,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,956,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,608,000 after buying an additional 825,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,493,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,221,000 after purchasing an additional 319,763 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 133.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $577,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $50.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.