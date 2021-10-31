Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,424 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.67% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $943,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,585.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 330.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $104.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.99. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

