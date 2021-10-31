Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694,637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.41% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $799,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 145,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of ITM opened at $51.02 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.73.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.