Bank of America Corp DE Sells 62,705 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,451,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,705 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $733,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $214,000.

JPST opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72.

