Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 2,535 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPNT. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $561.50 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 24.30%.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

