Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 2,850 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period.

AMLP opened at $35.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

