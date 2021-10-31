Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Gannett were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Gannett by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Gannett by 536.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gannett alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,688.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GCI stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $804.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.20 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.32) EPS. Analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.