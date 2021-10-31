Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Funko were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 763.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Funko news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $29,857.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,508 shares of company stock valued at $9,640,969 in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $826.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.77 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

