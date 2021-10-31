Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 6,397 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 402.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.