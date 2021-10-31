Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 113,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Shares of OSUR opened at $10.67 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.43 and a beta of -0.28.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. Equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.