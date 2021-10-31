Bank of Montreal Can Sells 239 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $208,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on JACK shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.