Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 79,494 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 143.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,494 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Altimmune worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $10.80 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $24.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $428.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

