Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 594,228 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,260,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. 31.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a negative net margin of 42.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

