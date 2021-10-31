Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 175,297 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 520.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,297 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $302.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.86. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.