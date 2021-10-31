Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The ExOne were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,602,000 after acquiring an additional 113,783 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $646,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The ExOne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XONE stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The ExOne Company has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. Analysts forecast that The ExOne Company will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XONE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

