Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in REV Group were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in REV Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in REV Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in REV Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in REV Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in REV Group during the first quarter valued at $1,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 2.57.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

