Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,995 Shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.15% of Rafael worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Rafael by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rafael by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rafael during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Rafael by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 37,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rafael during the 1st quarter worth about $1,057,000. Institutional investors own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rafael alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Rafael from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Rafael news, CEO Howard S. Jonas bought 112,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $5,056,240.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RFL opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $66.44.

Rafael Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.