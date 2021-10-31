Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

BTLCY stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. British Land has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.73.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

