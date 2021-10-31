Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €82.40 ($96.94).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €62.28 ($73.27) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €65.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €67.03. Basf has a 1-year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.88.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

