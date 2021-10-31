Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €80.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, September 6th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €82.40 ($96.94).

BAS stock opened at €62.28 ($73.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €65.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €67.03. Basf has a 12-month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion and a PE ratio of 24.88.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

