BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Short Interest Up 65.0% in October

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the September 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

OTCMKTS:BTAVF remained flat at $$1.18 on Friday. BATM Advanced Communications has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and distribution of medical and telecommunication products. It operates through the Networking and Cyber; and Bio-Medical segments. The Networking and Cyber segment includes the research and development, production and marketing of data communication products in the field of local and wide area networks and premises management systems.

