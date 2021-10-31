BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Short Interest Up 65.0% in October

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the September 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.
OTCMKTS:BTAVF remained flat at $$1.18 on Friday. BATM Advanced Communications has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.
About BATM Advanced Communications
