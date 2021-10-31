Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Cowen upgraded Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

BAX traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,995,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.09. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,185,000 after purchasing an additional 451,813 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,085,000 after buying an additional 97,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,528,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,560,000 after buying an additional 83,184 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,027,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,757,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,494,000 after buying an additional 41,193 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

