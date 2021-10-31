BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BayCom Corp provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers deposit products, loans, online banking, cash management and banking services. BayCom Corp, formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank, is based in Walnut Creek, California. “

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. BayCom has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $201.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.98.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 21.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in BayCom during the second quarter valued at $311,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BayCom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BayCom by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after buying an additional 48,886 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BayCom by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BayCom by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 594,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

