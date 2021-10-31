Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the September 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bear Creek Mining stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. 68,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,890. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. Bear Creek Mining has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

