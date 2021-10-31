Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the September 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bear Creek Mining stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. 68,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,890. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. Bear Creek Mining has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $2.65.
About Bear Creek Mining
