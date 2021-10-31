Benchmark Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $145.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.36.

AMD opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $128.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 408,920 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,202. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

