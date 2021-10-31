Benchmark Raises Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $316.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $300.00 to $316.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.13.

NSC stock opened at $293.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.88 and a 200-day moving average of $266.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $204.45 and a 12 month high of $296.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

