Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group (OTC:VTSCY)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group (OTC:VTSCY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an in-line rating and a €60.00 ($70.59) price target for the company.

Vitesco Technologies Group stock opened at $11.46 on Thursday. Vitesco Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

