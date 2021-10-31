Beryl Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI)

Beryl Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,931 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Tailwind International Acquisition worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWNI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 3,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,810. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72. Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

